Poet Zama Madinana takes chapbook ‘Water and Lights’ on Africa tour

South African poet Zama Madinana is set to take his debut chapbook “Water and Lights” on a continental tour. Published in 2021, “Water and Lights” focuses on themes of love, politics and social issues including corruption, inequality and poverty.

Elaborating on the inspiration behind the book, Madinana said: “It’s been almost 30 years since we attained our freedom but the quality of life in the black townships has not improved much. “We are still faced with water shortages and power cuts. “The money that is meant to improve the lives of the people is being stolen by politicians, which is very sad.

“And the youth is drowning in the oceans of alcohol and dying of drugs. “There’s a high rate of murder in our society. We need to learn to love again. “As a concerned citizen of this country, I have a responsibility to address the issues I am not happy about.

“I don’t have to be apologetic about questioning the leadership of this country. “We have been dealing with load shedding for a very long time in this country but we still do not have measures in place to better the situation. “The youth of this country is unemployed, the economy is still in the hands of the minority.

“There’s still so much inequality in this country.” The Ladysmith-born star further explained that his work is inspired by his passion for African literature. He credits his artistic influences to some of the continent’s greats including contemporary South African poet Mafika Gwala, Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri and South African anti-apartheid activist Bantu Stephen Biko.

“I look up to people like Mafika Gwala, Steve Biko and Ben Okri. “Gwala and Biko for reminding us that Black is great, that self-love is very important and that black is enough. “I wish we should all revisit Steve Biko’s writings especial in these times where being a leader is no longer about serving the people but self-enrichment.

“I respect Ben Okri for his imagination… that is why ”The Famished Road“ is one of my favourite books. Madinana said he began his book tour in Botswana in April “and it was a beautiful experience”. “We have a lot in common with other Africans. And I was in Mozambique recently… and as much as most population speaks Portuguese but they received my work very well.”

The chapbook earned him a third prize in the Sol Plaatje EU Poetry Award in June 2021. Madinana is currently working on a full-length book, which is set to be released in 2023. Meanwhile, the Joburg-based star continues with his poetry journey in and around the African continent.