Priyanka Chopra gives fans a sneak peek of her new book, 'Unfinished'

It’s just the start of the new year, but actress Priyanka Chopra already has a lot to be thankful for - this marks the year of her recently competed memoir, “Unfinished”. The “Quantico” star took to Instagram to share a short video of her excited self looking at the first printed copy of her new book which will be available around the world from February 9. In the caption she wrote: “Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together? 🤯😍😭😃 #Unfinished“. The post was viewed more than 692 000 times in less than 24 hours with thousands of congratulatory messages from her friends, fans and industry colleagues. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) Chopra is always keeping busy, she recently wrapped up the shooting of “Text for You in London” and is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming Netflix original film “The White Tiger” and her book “Unfinished: A Memoir”.

In another post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 21, she wrote: "It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th! @glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world.

“AND when you sign up for any of the US events, you’ll also receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last & US shipping only)!

“Head to the link in bio to get your tickets now, and stay tuned for additional dates and events outside of the US and UK! ❤️“.

“Unfinished" will take readers through Chopra’s life journey, from her childhood to her winning beauty pageants and becoming a successful actor.

Last year in October, she wrote: “...And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished“.