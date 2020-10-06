ProVerb tells all in 'The Book of ProVerb’

"Idols SA" host and co-executive producer Proverb (real name Tebogo Thekisho), has released his memoir, “The Book of ProVerb". ProVerb recorded his first demo, using his mom’s sound system, at the age of 15. The star worked his way into the entertainment industry, with a musical career spanning just over 15 years. In this memoir, ProVerb pays tribute to the people who’ve helped him become the person he is today; a successful businessman, radio and television host as well as an award-winning musician. In his autobiography, the star wears his heart on his sleeve, sharing lessons has he learnt during the different phases of his life.

He also opens up about the dark times he’s endured, including a painfully public divorce and suicide attempt.

His 10-year marriage ended in 2015 after allegations of his wife's infidelity surfaced.

In 2016, during an interview with Masechaba Ndlovu on Power FM, the muso explained that he had to stop being a victim for the sake of his children.

"In the middle of the darkness, it's pretty hard and it's pretty lonesome and it's cold. But with the faith that the other side is brighter, is better, I think that's ultimately what fuels you to keep going.

“Also, I had to stop being selfish because at the time I was all about me, the victim, me, me, me … but when I stepped off of that and realised that I have my children, my family, my career, it almost stopped being about me," he told Ndlovu at the time.

"The Book of ProVerb" is a memoir, a hustle manifesto and a wholesome guide to life from one of South Africa’s brightest stars.

Taking to social media recently, the star shared the cover of his memoir. He wrote: “My truth, my fears, my flaws, my dreams, my highs, my lows, my story."

Proverb found his way into the spotlight in 1999 and, in 2005, released his debut album "Book Of Proverb".