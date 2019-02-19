The legal battle made many wary of tweeting about her, and her personal narrative offers a thought-provoking and detailed social media guide.
In examining how you can beat public humiliation and cyber victimisation, Phamotse combines personal anecdotes, hard data and compelling research to cut through an unjust system governed by the rich and famous in her latest offering "I Tweet What I Like... So Sue Me".
View this post on Instagram
Look at us 😭😭😭😭📖📖📖📖📖 1 Recommend book!!!!!!
A post shared by Jackie Phamotse (@jackie_phamotse) on
She questions the power and obsession related to social media influencers.
Peppered with humour, compassion and wisdom, it’s an inspiring call to action, celebrating diversity and human potential.