Stern started working at the radio station WXRK back in 1985, beginning a 20-year run - the morning show was syndicated the following year and aired in 60 markets, attracting 20million listeners at its peak.
As long as 15 years ago, he became one of the highest paid radio figures after signing a five-year deal with the Sirius company in 2004 - his net worth a whopping $500 million (R7 billion).
Nothing less than controversial, the US Federal Communications Commission issued fines over the years to the tune of $2.5 million (R35 million) to station owners for content it deemed indecent.
So what is Howard Allan Stern all about?