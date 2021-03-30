Sharon Stone hopes her memoir will help harassment victims

Hollywood star Sharon Stone thinks victims of harassment deserve their "day in court". The 63-year-old star has revealed stories of misbehaviour by men in Hollywood in her memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice”, and she's come out in support of women who have been harassed, saying they deserve their "day in court". She writes: "I know that all of these women and men who have been harassed, been raped, had their jobs held for ransom, and been sexually tormented deserve their day in court. I know that to be true. "I know that all of the unprocessed rape kits on police shelves everywhere must be processed so that crimes can be solved. This inaction is a true and real crime in itself." In her book, Sharon detailed her experience of being sexually abused by her grandfather.

He passed away when she was just 14 and Sharon recalled taking a "bizarre satisfaction" in seeing him dead.

She said: "I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star recently revealed her surgeon enhanced her breast size without her consent.

Sharon had an operation to remove benign tumours from her body in 2001, but when she woke up, she had a "full cup-size bigger breasts" than before because the surgeon thought it suited her better.

She explained: "When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, ‘go better with your hip size'. He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent ... He thought that I would look better with bigger, better boobs."