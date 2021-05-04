Siya Kolisi’s autobiography ’Rise’ to release after Lions tour

Siya Kolisi is a beacon of hope and pride in South Africa.

In 2018, the 29-year-old became the first black man to captain the Springboks. And he led the team to victory against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final.

Since then, the father of two has been riding the crest of success and added commercials to his portfolio. And he and his wife, Rachel, have become media darlings, too.

In February, this year, he joined the Sharks. And he has made the Forbes Africa 2021 list of 100 most influential Africans.

On Tuesday, he took to his social media accounts to reveal his autobiography, “Rise”, is launching in September.

In his post, he wrote: “It is rare for a player to release their autobiography during their career but someone else had other ideas and released a book about me without my consent and so I wanted to give you all the opportunity to read my real story.”

He added: “I believe in lifting as you rise, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds towards community development around the country.

“Thanks for all your support, and God bless.”

“Rise” goes beyond being a chronological overview of games played, won and lost.

It delves into his humble beginnings, growing up in the impoverished Zwide township.

Aside from tackling his growth and achievements over the years, he also delves into race, faith, defying the odds and clinging on to a positive mindset.

This intimate memoir is a testament to his legacy of hope and inspiration.

Interestingly, the title is inspired by his mother, Phakama, and it is also a celebration of his Xhosa heritage.

Kolisi added: “You can pre-order it now. Links in my bio. If you are based in the UK, you can also order signed copies exclusively from Waterstones.com.

“South African signed copies will be announced in due course – keep an eye out!”

The memoir will retail for R295.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to congratulate the rugby captain.

@mwamwabear tweeted: “Huge fan! When you are in Pta again, let me know. I must have signed copy. Will ever buy you a cup of coffee...😉🐻”

“@SiyaKolisi_Bear Do you think there will be a french translation of your biography ? Folded hands,” added @gabaofloyd

@SimonBorchardt said: “Glad to see it will be published after the Lions series.”