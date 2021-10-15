SuperMash set to release his first business book for kids

South Africa’s child superhero and children’s book author SuperMash will soon release his business book, “Diary of a Superhero: Kid CEO”. This book is the first edition in a series of books to be released over the next few years by SuperMash, real name Prince Mashawana.

The book speaks of a super kid that believes so much in their ideas and dreams, they start a business to make a positive impact in the world. SuperMash says the aim of the book is to encourage kids and teenagers to start their first business while still at school. “Entrepreneurship can change the world. I started my first business a while back and the lessons I learnt have helped me become so much better,” he said.

The book outlines some fundamental tools and strategies kids can use to gain valuable experience in starting, managing and developing a successful business venture. It also teaches kids how to brainstorm brilliant business ideas, how to design a logo, register a company, how to budget and, most importantly, how to make a sale. “One of my favourite chapters in the book has to be the tips on how to keep customers happy – getting that first sale will feel great, but remember you want your customers to keep on coming back,” he said.

In April, SuperMash broke global records when he became the youngest person to speak at the TEDx conference. For his first TEDx conference, the Joburg-born star was asked to speak on "Can children change the world?" The youngster, who became South Africa's first real-life, black child superhero, motivates kids to be their own hero.