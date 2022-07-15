The Funny Chef on finally launching her cookbook, friendship with DJ Lamiez

Queen of the decks, Lamiez Holworthy, and Our Perfect Wedding host Lebogang “The Funny Chef” Tlokana are serving serious friendship goals… and Mzansi is loving it. Lamiez recently threw an intimate surprise party for her best friend in celebration of her newly launched cookbook The Funny Chef’s Delicious Dishes.

In conversation with IOL Lifestyle, Tlokana described the moment as mind-blowing, when she arrived at Lamiez’s home to find her family and close friends ready to celebrate her greatest accomplishment. “That was the most beautiful thing,” said the star. “There's a point where I said to her (Lamiez), ‘for you to invite me to your house… our house is a very sacred space’. You don't just invite anybody, for the fact that she invited my family. That was it for me. And when I saw them… it was ridiculous…supreme happiness.

“We were supposed to go to a restaurant. She kept calling me, saying ‘dawg make sure you look great. Get a face beat, look classy. And then she called again asking that I come to her house first. When I got there, I saw the balloons and I was like, ‘yeah, I knew it’,” Tlokana explained. She also shared the special moment on her Instagram, also thanking her bestie and family for their love and support. “@lamiez_holworthy … You never fail to amaze me, thank you for your kindness and support,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Funny Chef (@the_funnychef) On how her friendship with Lamiez started, Tlokana explained: “Let me tell you how Lamiez and I met: She sent me a DM, I think five years ago. “She had a campaign that she was doing with people from Pretoria. I knew that we were going to be friends, me and her, she just didn't know it. “She always had a soft spot for me, but she didn't think we would be friends. So as the years went by, we hardly talk, but we commented on each other's posts. About a year ago, we became closer. And, now we’re just loving each other out loud.”

Tlokana first unveiled the cover of the book on social media, on May 25, announcing the release of her first cookbook. “To be honest, I said to myself that I'm not going to be one of those chefs who has a cookbook. And I was just like, I'm just going to carry on with my life. But then I thought to myself, I actually want to leave a mark so that when I die, people can be, like, ‘you know, she left some recipes, she left some love’. And yeah eventually I pulled through and did it,” she told IOL Lifestyle. “A lot of people wanted my recipe book. And I didn't realise it until my publisher actually said… they came to me by the way. They came through and they were like, ‘can we please work together on a cookbook?’ And I said no.

“Then they went out of their way to go and screengrab every comment of people asking me for a cookbook from two years ago and said ‘if you don't do it, you're going to lose out.’ So that's why we did it.” Tlokane added that her book was no ordinary cookbook; it’s a “back to basics” book that every household must have. “This book shows you how to make pastry from scratch, custard from scratch, and many sauces from scratch… I’m basically I'm taking you to school without you going to class. We start with the simplicity of cooking. Then with my second book, that's when we go boujee, fancy gourmet.”