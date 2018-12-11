Picture: Supplied

Emigration is a very sensitive topic for most South Africans, but the statistics and numbers are not lying. According to experts, South Africans are expected to break emigration records in 2018. New figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statictics confirmed that the number of millionaires, which includes South Africans immigrants, streaming into Australia has surged to 7620 in the past year. It is also estimated that a million South Africans have gradually emigrated over the past 20 years.

"Moving your SH* T to Australia" is a relocation guide, written by South Africans for South Africans. It is the first book of its kind and is a comprehensive guide on how to move across the globe without losing your mind (or Sh*t).

South Africans across the nation are attracted to the easy lifestyle of the Aussies. Life over the pond seems so similar to our culture. Sure, they have Vegemite not Marmite, they have Barbie’s not Braai’s but do also have a love of rugby! It is this attraction that brought Authors Hendrika Jooste and Robyn Vogels to the Australian side of the Southern Cross skies more than 10 years ago.

Hendrika and Robyn have combined their decade of mixed experiences to prepare South African’s who are moving to Australia. Hendrika said "There are just too many families not prepared for the stress of the move, who think it will all be roses, and when it is not, the families break down, it is very sad."



