Oprah Winfrey chats to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show". Picture: YouTube/Screengrab

Media mogual and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey, is on a press tour following the release of her latest book, "The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose", and our homeboy, Trevor Noah gets a mention. Winfrey's new book is said to be "a guide for activating your deepest vision of yourself, offering the framework for creating not just a life of success, but one of significance".

Over 10 chapters, Winfrey enlists the help of her celebrity and spiritual friends to offer the lessons they have learned on their own paths. It’s like a cheat sheet to success. So if you’re wondering what your purpose in life is or how to make your own mark in the world, this might be a good start.

Hope you enjoy my new book.

Great for graduates🎓trying to figure out what’s next. or anyone who’s questioning or needs reassurance on the Path you’re on now. Order here: https://t.co/nTsc10mPZH #ThePathMadeClear pic.twitter.com/h8CgphB7WR — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 26, 2019

You can read chapters by South Africa’s own comedy superstar, Noah, who is in good company with the likes of music mogul, Jay Z, as well as playwright and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda and TV host, Ellen deGeneres. Lessons byopra O’s other friends, professor and shame expert, Brene Brown and author Elizabeth Gilbert are also featured.