Picture: Random House Kids

Local comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on Tuesday announced that he has released a "child-friendly" edition of his bestselling memoir, "Born A Crime". Taking to his Instagram account to share the cover art of the adaptation, Noah wrote: "Excited to announce that @randomhousekids have adapted my book for younger readers! IT’S TREVOR NOAH: BORN A CRIME, is out TODAY! You can order it online with link in my bio!".

The New York Times bestseller, which is also available as an audio book, is a personal take on growing up in South Africa, with a black South African mother and a white European father at a time when it was against the law for a mixed-race child like him to exist.

Fans are excited about the latest offering, with one Instagram user stating that she would be "buying a few copies for her class".

"Born A Crime" was first released in 2016 and quickly made it onto the New York Times bestsellers list and has won two NAACP Image Awards.