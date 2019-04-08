Tumi Morake. Picture: Supplied

Tumi Morake's top selling debut memoir, "And Then Mama Said," is now available in audio format. Her unfiltered story, released late last year received stellar reviews for its "right from her mouth and straight from the heart" approach.

The book chronicles the experiences that have shaped the award-winning stand-up comedienne, television host and actress.and how she modelled her public persona on her mother – a charming and also contentious women who dared to say what others were afraid to utter. It is mama's voice that guided her in her stand-up comedy career and gave her the courage to comment about apartheid on air.

"This isn’t my biography, but a collection of memories from my life. I have shared some of the things that have made me resilient and shaped the persona of Tumi Morake. I have often been asked to share my story and I thought what better way than by honouring the woman who made me who I am, my mother," says," Morake.

In the book she is deeply honest about a race row at Jacaranda FM; the Jaguar car accident that cyber bullies said she deserved; the body-shaming she endured on the set of "Our Perfect Wedding;" and her tumultuous relationship with her beloved husband.

Morake says, "It took me a long time to figure out how to tell this story, whether I should be comedic as would be expected or just share my honest perspective... As a woman surrounded by women growing up, I'm glad I was not surrounded one kind of thinking. I developed a strong sense of who I am. My love for my mother burns strong."

The audio book is available for download via Audible.



