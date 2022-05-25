WATCH: The Boer War in Colour volume 1

Over the past 120 years, hundreds of books on the Anglo-Boer War have been published, but this will be the first to show this conflict in full colour - introducing a fresh perspective and transforming it into living history.

Black and white images have been expertly infused with colour by Tinus Le Roux, making this is a must-have for Anglo-Boer war enthusiasts and historians alike.

Scenes from the Anglo-Boer War suddenly come to life in this striking collection of colourised photos from one of the biggest conflicts on South African soil. The Anglo-Boer War, or South African War, pitted the two Boer republics of Transvaal and the Orange Free State against British imperial might.

The effects of this devastating war on the political, economic and social landscape were felt long after its end. Volume 1 covers the conventional part of the war from October 1899 to June 1900 when Lord Roberts occupied the Boer republics.