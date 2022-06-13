WATCH: The Waiting Room by Gideon Marx

This story, like life, is a work of fiction! Thirty years! Five continents! The CIA – Special Operations Group had certainly kept Mitch busy; and well-travelled. Who would have thought a South African could rise to lead one of America’s most secretive units?

War in Angola. Clandestine operations in Mozambique. Pirates in Somalia. Assassinations in Europe. Religious fanaticism. Russia’s FSB. Mitch and his SOG team had moved covertly against all these threats. Modern day Keres death-spirits, snatching life from those who want to spill innocent blood and set the world to chaos. Like the ancient Hydra, evil grows a new head. Its latest mutation; a right-wing Afrikaner Nationalist group, bent on reshaping South Africa, and the entire world population!

A deadly biological weapon is developed under apartheid. Evil has its hands on it. America wants control of it; hopefully not for nefarious purposes! A visit to an old friends waiting room descends into murder, torture and a world-wide pandemic. The Four Horseman of the Apocalypse are unleashed on the world. Mitch and his Special Forces Operatives intervene as only they know how: Swiftly. Silently. Without restraint!

Available at all good book shops and www.gideonmarx.co.za.