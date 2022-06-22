WIN a copy of The Bitter Olive by Ronald Samuels

If we take ourselves back to the South Africa of 1978 it is a given that most of us will have a personal account or story to tell of a friend, family member or colleague who experienced some form of prejudice, disenfranchisement or even violence at the hands of the Apartheid system.

Some of these tales will be shocking, some distressing, but non so heart-breaking as the story of young Ronald Samuels, who at the age of nine, through no fault of his own, is forced to leave the only life he has ever known and move to the alien and dangerous surroundings of the Cape Flats.

Leaving behind his devastated parents, siblings and grandparents, Ronald becomes an unwilling victim of segregation as he is re-classified to coloured, whilst both his adoptive and birth parents are white.