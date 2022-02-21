Zareef Minty pens second book, launches global business with Norma Mngoma

From business to politics, leadership and innovation, South African media personality and entrepreneur Zareef Minty is expanding his horizons with the launch of his forthcoming book, titled “The Secret To Finding Love”. Co-written with relationship coach Aseema Kazi, “The Secret To Finding Love” unpacks the aspects of building a healthy and successful relationship.

The themes explored in the book include self-improvement and development, self-care and knowing your worth, understanding each other’s love languages and learning how to invest in your partner. “We saw a need to change the mindsets of couples and people in general when it comes to relationships. Too many people are getting divorced and have very traumatic relationships these days,” says Minty. “We strongly believe that it takes a few good relationships to be showcased for the domino effect to take place and then we will have a society that believes in healthy and high-quality relationships again.

“Social media has caused so much harm to relationships and we need to emphasise the importance of using social media correctly. “We want to build a society and a world of people who understand what it takes to have a high quality relationship,” adds Minty. “The Secret To Finding Love” is Minty’s second offering. His first book Empire was published in 2015.

The book tackles the importance of networking, taking no for an answer and being your biggest critic. The book also teaches young people tips on how to improve their mindset in such a way that they will attract positivity and success. In addition to the book, Minty has recently launched a new venture with businesswoman and BRICS advisory committee member Norma Mngoma.

"Norma and I have been friends for years, we looked at the media industry and saw great opportunity in the space. "We recently acquired Dubai Daily and Sandton Daily. We will be building and acquiring many other platforms over the next few months and years," elaborates Minty. "We have extremely high ambitions to make World News Holdings one of the biggest media companies in the world that hold a portfolio of hundreds of news and social media platforms around the world."

Growing up in Matlosana in the North West province, Minty started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16 with the creation of his own clothing brand. At the age of 19, he became the youngest national youth president in South African history. In 2016, he won the title of SABC1’s “One Day Leader” with an audience of over 5 million people watching the show weekly.

He was listed as a Forbes Africa 30 under 330 in 2018. “I was always blessed to have mentors from a young age. I’ve learnt from my mentors that living the incredible life of supercars and huge mansions is a great thing and everyone should aspire to be the best version of themselves but true happiness and growth comes in serving others and changing the lives of others. “My ultimate goal is directed more towards feeding a million people a day rather than buying the latest supercar and letting the world know about it.

“I also want the youth to know the real side of entrepreneurship and not the flashy highlight reels of social media. I have a crazy work schedule, I get between three to five hours of sleep every night. “I strongly believe that having an airtight routine gets you through those tough days. Success is on the other side of working smart and being disciplined.” Minty also started his own foundation called the Zareef Minty Build a School Foundation, which plans to build three schools in Limpopo by the end of 2024