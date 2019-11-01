Brace yourself for more cattiness in 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg'









The glamorous – not to mention opinionated – cast of 1Magic’s "Real Housewives of Johannesburg". Picture: Supplied They're back! I’m talking about 1Magic’s The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. While I didn’t pay any attention to the first season, my curiosity got the better of me. I tuned in with zero expectations. Two episodes later, I’m hooked. The sassy and sexy housewives are engaging to watch. You can already pick out the alphas from the glamorous pack, the non-confrontational souls and the attention-seekers. It’s a riveting mix.

In episode two, Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho (with the long blonde locks) was not having a great time. The founder of LeJoy Foundation, who is also a radio and TV presenter, doesn’t mince her words. She was slighted by the unfriendly behaviour of Natasha, a close friend of Lebo Gunguluza. The issue came to a head at Lebo’s birthday dinner where a furious Lethabo attempted to make a quiet exit. While Nompumelelo (aka Mrs Mops) Mophatlane, the poster girl for the quintessential home executive, tried to talk her out of leaving, her efforts fell on deaf ears.

There’s a close bond forming between beauty and cosmetic businesswoman Brinnette Seopela, and Christall Kay, a former lawyerturned-entrepreneur who is going through a divorce. With Brinnette having gone down that bumpy road, she lends her support to Christall, a mother of one.

Then there’s Tarina Patel or as Christall calls her “Oriental Princess”. The actress-turned-business woman looks drop-dead gorgeous. The camera loves her as will viewers. As the camera rolls, the narrative of each woman becomes clearer.

Lethabo has a big heart but is no pushover. She doesn’t live by societal expectations. When she’s ready to tie the knot, she will. For now, she’s happy with the status quo.

Nompumelelo is itching to get back into the acting scene. Having done the marriage and family thing for a decade, the timing is perfect. Brinnette is dealing with drama with her ex while trying to move on. She’s vulnerable, a bit of a gentle soul.

Christall is trying to establish herself as a singer. If that short acoustic scene at her opulent home was anything to go by, I hope she starts working on those vocal cords more.

Lebo, dubbed the Kim Kardashian of South Africa for the sex tape she made with her media mogul husband, is adorable. I love her energy. She’s gorgeous. And she is a doting mother to all eight kids in their home.

Tarina is another formidable character. She’s no pushover. But she’s classy and graceful, even when schooling the others on her culture. I’m eager to see how the trip to Cape Town goes down.

Among the new housewives is Mpho Merriweather, Afropunk’s project manager as well as a trained jewellery designer. She’s worldly and quite the party animal.

From the show reels at the end of episode two, the claws come out. Another thing, I love the production value of the series: it’s slick, sexy and dramatic!