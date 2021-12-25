5 celebs who shocked us in 2021

There is no doubt that 2021 was a year that shocked us all. Just when we thought nothing could shock us the way the Covid-19 pandemic did in 2020 and continues to do, celebrities dropped bombshells all over the show. From scandalous divorces to claims of abuse and even accidentally killing someone on a movie set, we saw it all.

Our list of some of the biggest stories that left us reeling this year: Somizi and Mohale head to divorce court While the news of their divorce did not shock many people, it certainly took a lot more by surprise, especially with how it all played out.

The writing was on the wall for this couple when their once very public and social media relationship was no longer being splashed on their respective platforms. Weeks after Somizi unfollowed his estranged husband on Instagram, we were all shocked when audio of Mohale claiming Somizi physically abused him surfaced. While Somizi denied the claims, he said that there was abuse from both parties and confirmed they were divorcing. While there has been no update on the status of their divorce, they have both continued living their lives.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce While many viewed their relationship as ‘odd’ because of Kanye’s personality, this couple seemed to somehow work. That was until talk of divorce started doing the rounds and Kim spoke candidly about the challenges in her marriage on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In January last year, CNN reported that the couple were discussing divorce and on February 19, this year, Kim officially filed for divorce. In April this year, they both agreed before a court that they would end their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences" and agreed to joint custody of their four children. They also agreed that neither of them need spousal support. They were married for more than six years.

Alec Baldwin shooting incident In October actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film Rust, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.

Following the incident, Alec was said to have been struggling to come to terms with Halyna’s' death. A source told People: "Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened. This has been devastating. It's been incredibly difficult." In December Alec shared an open letter from the cast and crew of Rust defending the production's working conditions. In the letter - which they say was not "sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers" - the cast and crew said: "We, the undersigned, believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience.

"The descriptions of ’Rust’ as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.” Amanda du Pont accuses Jub Jub of rape Media personality Amanda du-Pont claimed that Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye of rape and abuse.

This came after Jub Jub did an interview with MacG for Podcast and Chill. Making explosive claims, the TV presenter alleged that his former partner and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo used “muti’. He also claimed that du Pont, who he dated, left him because of Khumalo’s muti. In response to this, du Pont posted a video on Instagram. During her more than 17-minute response, du Pont said she was raped, physically and emotionally abused for two years by Jub Jub.

“The only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. But that ends here I will not be publicly ridiculed by this criminal,“ she said. Jub Jub’s family slammed “false and fake” rape allegations made against him. In a statement, family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo said they planned to lay criminal charges against du Pont, media personality Maschaba Khumalo, Bonoluhle Nkala, and Refilwe Khumalo who all accused him of rape. Anele Tembe plunges to her death

It was a story that shocked South African’s. A young woman with a full life ahead of her dies after falling from a hotel balcony. Anele, who was engaged to rapper AKA, died in April after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. After her death, the rapper sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous“ relationship with Anele and the events leading up to her tragic death.

AKA told Mrototo that Anele had threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony. “We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements. “We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated.

“When things took a turn I decided that I should remove myself from the situation. “I decided that I would book myself into another room and hopefully things will simmer down. “I left the room but went back because I had taken her phone and we argued and then Anele had kind of threatened to kill herself, to jump off the balcony”, said AKA.