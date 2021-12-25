5 of the biggest noise makers in pop culture for 2021

2021 has been a year filled with ups and downs and the entertainment sector has been one of the industries hard hit with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, even through all of the turmoil, there have been some in the industry who have kept pop culture alive and well.

Here are five of the pop culture noise makers of 2021. Doja Cat Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat made waves in 2020 with her hit single Say So, but in 2021 she solidified herself as a bona fide superstar.

The “Cyber Sex” rapper released her award-winning third album “Planet Her” that spawned hits such as “Need To Know”, “Kiss Me More” and “Woman”. S he was a headlining performer at Jay-Z’s annual Made In America festival, which made a return this year. Doja also hosted the MTV VMAs and has been performing at numerous festivals. She’s also bagged eight nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

MacG MacG. Picture: Instagram Love or hate him, MacG’s podcast has been at the centre of local entertainment discourse this year. Whether it’s his comments about women in the entertainment industry, the queer community or the guests on his show, controversy regularly follows the podcaster after an episode of |Podcast and Chill| drops.

MacG also landed on the Top 10 list of YouTube list of trending videos for 2021, and earned the top stop on Deezer for most listened to podcasts in the country. Blxckie Blxckie. Picture: Instagram The 22-year-old rapper has had one hell of a year.

From being named the hottest MC for the MTV Base Hottest MC list for 2021 to being featured on tracks with Young Stunna, The Big Hash, Priddy Ugly, Una Rams, Tshego, Ckay and Oxlade. He dropped his debut project “B4Now” to critical and commercial acclaim bringing new life into the local hip hop scene and bagged an SA Hip Hop Awards nomination. Uncle Waffles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Ever since her viral video featuring “Adiwele” by Young Stunna that saw Drake following her on Instagram, Uncle Waffles has been the talk of the town for her electric dance moves and sharp DJing skills. She has gone to be one of the busiest new DJs on the local scene, and played in packed venues in Ghana and Nigeria. Waffles went from being relatively unknown to becoming a trending celeb on social media in a matter of weeks.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Driver's License." Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The former Disney star came out the gate swinging with her debut single "drivers licence", breaking records for the first half of the year. Her debut album Sour also struck the right cord with Gen Z debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.