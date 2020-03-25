A-List celebrities infect by the coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken the world by storm. Whether you are an A-list celebrity or an ordinary citizen, the virus does not choose. Here are five A-listers who have tested positive for coronavirus, but are staying hopeful they will come out on the other side disease free. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson: Two weeks after the couple tested positive for coronavirus, the pair were reported to be "feeling better". Hanks took to his Twitter account to update his fans on his recovery.

The two are self isolating in their home in Australia.

He said two weeks after their first symptoms and they feel better.

Idris Elba: British actor and musician Idris Elba shared a video via Twitter on March 16 to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

While he said he remains asymptomatic, he decided to go for testing after discovering he was exposed to someone who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Elba appears in the video with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who had yet to be tested. He urged viewers to take up global solidarity, social distancing, and soap to combat the spread of the virus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Andy Cohen: The host of "Watch What Happens Live" posted to his Instagram on March 20 to say that he, too, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bravo show will be on pause entirely for the time being.

Harvey Weinstein: The disgraced film producer who was convicted in February of rape and other sex crimes, has contracted the coronavirus in prison.

Weinstein recently tested positive for the disease and was being held in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Kevin Durant: On March 17, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not name them.

Durant, one of the biggest stars in the N.B.A., told The Athletic that he was one.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said.