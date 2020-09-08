’A man who had great hope': Lupita Nyong'o pays tribute to Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o feels ''hopeless'' following the death of Chadwick Boseman. The 'Black Panther' star has paid tribute to her late co-star after he tragically passed away in late August at the age of 43, following a secret battle with colon cancer. Lupita posted a lengthy message on social media on Tuesday in which she said she is ''struggling to think and speak'' about Chadwick in past tense, admitting the news has been ''a punch to [her] gut every morning''. She wrote: ''I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here! ... that seem ageless... Chadwick was one of those people. (sic)'' Lupita went on to praise Chadwick's ''powerful presence'' on the set of 'Black Panther', and said the late actor came to work every day with a ''game face on''.

The actress also noted she ''never heard him complain'' during their time together despite his private battle with cancer, and said that being around the star made her want to ''be better, less petty, more purposeful''.

She added: ''He was fuelled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately, and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something. He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people. He activated our pride by pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home.''

Lupita, 37, ended her tribute by offering her condolences to Chadwick's family and friends, and shared a meaningful hashtag with her followers.

She said: ''His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his ...

''Chadwick's death is something that I can neither take in nor take in my stride right now. Perhaps with time ... I'm going to take my time ... and in his honor, I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same.

''My deepest condolences to his family, friends and to his loving wife, Simone, from whom I heard this phrase articulated so resonantly:

''#TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime (sic)''