By Simon Majadibodu Hard work and dedication yield great results. This was proven by former Uzalo and Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala, who is beaming with joy after graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from the Management College of South Africa (Mancosa), achieving an impressive ten distinctions.

The seasoned actress shared her graduation ceremony on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Gwala posted a stunning photo of herself wearing a red dress and her graduation gown, expressing gratitude to God for this significant achievement, and noting that it was a challenging journey. She excitedly captioned her post: “This has been a long road. The milestone achieved, I am grateful and to God be the glory for His mercies endures forever.”

She went on to mention that she bagged the qualification with distinctions. “Today I am a Bachelor of Commerce Graduate with 10 distinctions.” Gwala graduated from Mancosa, which is a private higher education institution in South Africa. Her post received over 60,000 reactions, with fellow industry colleagues and fans flocking to the comment section to congratulate and celebrate her remarkable achievement.

Actress and businesswoman @sophiendaba_ said: “🙌🔥wow congratulations darling 🔥🙌👌.” “Congratulations Phindi👩‍🎓👏❤️,” said legendary Ukhozi FM presenter @ladydkhoza. Singer and television presenter @mmatema_ wrote: “Alilililili ageeee gowawawawa. O šomile mothepa o šomile agaaa!!.”