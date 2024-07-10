ANCYL takes stand against Sports, Arts, and Culture’s failures under Minister McKenzie

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) strongly criticised recent actions and statements from the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, under Minister Gayton McKenzie. The ANCYL has condemned these actions as ‘“disgraceful” and “unacceptable”, accusing the department of undermining the artists and creatives it is meant to support.

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, essential for nurturing South Africa's creative sector, has faced criticism for what the ANCYL describes as unethical conduct. The ANCYL emphasised the department’s role in creating a supportive environment for artists and super fans like Mama Joy Chauke, a dedicated supporter recognised during the Springboks vs New Zealand match in Paris Saint Denis. Creatives and artists are crucial to South Africa's culture and economy, contributing greatly to nation-building and preserving our national identity. The ANCYL said these individuals deserve strong support and recognition, not the public embarrassment that has occurred recently.

The ANCYL also pointed to the experiences of award-winning artist Makhadzi. Who received performance fee from the department and not the funds for her trip to the BET awards.The case of Makhadzi “highlights the glaring incompetence and disconnect within the department”, the ANCYL said. The ANCYL said that Minister Gayton McKenzie, appointed by the Patriotic Alliance to the national government, has brought in “unprofessional ethics and intentional lack of consideration for artist’s dignity”. “We stand firmly with Makhadzi and all artists who have been impacted by these actions,” the ANCYL said. It emphasised that only the ANC can effectively lead the government to protect the rights and interests of all South Africans, including artists and creatives.