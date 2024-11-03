Barbie star Margot Robbie welcomes a baby boy

The Australian actress and her husband, producer-actor Tom Ackerley, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, born on October 17, earlier than expected. It was being said that the 34-year-old Australian actor went into labour two weeks ago, slightly ahead of her due date.

Robbie had been staying at home for a few weeks prior to the birth, out of public and preparing for her baby’s arrival. Friends and family of the couple have stayed tight-lipped on news of the baby in order to protect the couples privacy. The news comes a few days after Tom, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple's home in Venice Beach, including a box of eco-conscious nappies, along with a box of cigars and a bottle of wine – perhaps to toast baby's arrival.

The couple first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera. They married in 2016 and have worked together on a number of projects. Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August and her last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband. The family is reportedly doing well, and both sets of grandparents are expected to visit Los Angeles soon to meet their grandson.