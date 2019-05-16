Beyonce. Picture: Instagram

After the world renowned e-hailing service, Uber, hit the New York Stock Exchange, celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Gweneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher and Leonardo DiCaprio are getting even richer. Uber went public Friday, meaning its stock is available to anyone who wants to buy it on the New York Stock Exchange. For a handful of investors who got they’re hands on stocks early, they’re all expected to walk away with tens of millions of dollars in profit.

According to CBS News, in 2013, Beyoncé performed at an Uber private party and instead of earning her usual estimated $6 million fee, she was given a small percentage of the company, which today could be worth $300 million.

Jeff Bezos, named the world’s richest man by Forbes, worth an estimated $157 billion, is also expected to earn up to $400 million from the ride-sharing app, when the initial public offering stock was priced at $45. Bezos invested $37 million in the company in 2011.

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong also invested early, kicking in $100,000. Reports say he’s investment has "saved" his family after his endorsement deals dried up in the wake of the biggest doping scandal of all time. Armstrong's Uber investment could now be worth north of $30 million.



