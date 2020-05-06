Boity shook over alleged ‘creepy stalker’

Reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo recently discovered that she has a cyberstalker. The alleged stalker who goes by the name Igshaan Cyster claims he’s South African born, however, the user also refers to himself as the “King of Mecca”, a city in Saudi Arabia. Igshaan, who joined Twitter in January, seems to be obsessed with Boity, he retweets most of the rapper’s post. He also randomly, responds to Boity's tweets. He went on to share Boity’s images on his timeline, labelling the star his queen. In response to Boity’s post a few weeks ago, which read: “ Smile. Everything is gonna be ok.”

Igshaan’s response was rather creepy, as he professes his love to the star: “You very beautiful for me. I (have) been asking ALLAH to grant us, children. I Love you.”

You very beautiful for me. I been asking ALLAH to grant us children. I Love you. https://t.co/0E2Vu2eig2 — IGSHAAN CYSTER (@IGSHAAN61567499) April 11, 2020

In another post, the Igshaan shared a collage of pictures of Boity with he and captioned the post: “King Igshaan and My Queen Boitumelo Thulo...I am a born South African and THE KING OF MECCA SAUDI ARABIA and BOITUMELO THULO my Queen.”

KING IGSHAAN CYSTER and MY QUEEN BOITUMELO THULO COKE AFRICA.I am a born South African and THE KING OF MECCA SAUDI ARABIA and BOITUMELO THULO my Queen. pic.twitter.com/3hFGpgx7WN — IGSHAAN CYSTER (@IGSHAAN61567499) April 10, 2020

However, Boity was not paying too much attention to his posts until a fan re-posted some of the tweets and alerted her of Igshaan's obsession.

In another post she simply wrote: “Banna,” another expression of shock.

While some find the posts cute, others didn't see the humour in the man's "obsessive" behaviour.

Fans urged Boity to careful and block him on Twitter.

This is scary he's obsessed with you🤯 — #StayAtHome (@rinae_tshikh) May 5, 2020

Lmao that guy is so obsessed with you... It's creepy 😂😂😂 — Tselahale 🍥 (@_Tselahale) May 5, 2020

Tjoo this guy is a psycho boity be careful. Block this fool — Motswana Tota. From Tlhabane (@Tumisan69188102) May 6, 2020