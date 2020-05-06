EntertainmentCelebrity News
Boity. Picture: Instagram

Boity shook over alleged ‘creepy stalker’

Reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo recently discovered that she has a cyberstalker. 

The alleged stalker who goes by the name Igshaan Cyster claims he’s South African born, however, the user also refers to himself as the “King of Mecca”, a city in Saudi Arabia.

Igshaan, who joined Twitter in January, seems to be obsessed with Boity, he retweets most of the rapper’s post. 

He also randomly, responds to Boity's tweets. He went on to share Boity’s images on his timeline, labelling the star his queen.

In response to Boity’s post a few weeks ago, which read: “ Smile. Everything is gonna be ok.”

Igshaan’s response was rather creepy, as he professes his love to the star:  “You very beautiful for me. I (have)  been asking ALLAH to grant us, children. I Love you.”

In another post, the Igshaan shared a collage of pictures of Boity with he and captioned the post: “King Igshaan and My Queen Boitumelo Thulo...I am a born South African and THE KING OF MECCA SAUDI ARABIA and BOITUMELO THULO my Queen.”

However, Boity was not paying too much attention to his posts until a fan re-posted some of the tweets and alerted her of Igshaan's obsession. 

In another post she simply wrote: “Banna,” another expression of shock.

While some find the posts cute, others didn't see the humour in the man's "obsessive" behaviour. 

Fans urged Boity to careful and block him on Twitter.

