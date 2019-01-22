Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt. Picture: AP/Reuters

Following recent reports that South African-born actress Charlize Theron and US actor Brad Pitt are dating, Entertainment Tonight reveals that the duo are just good friends, for now.



"Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together," a source told the publication.





"They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now."





"They are both very single at the moment so it's no surprise people are talking romance," added the source. "They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they're friends."





About six months ago Pitt and Theron worked together on a photoshoot with actor Adam Driver for Breitling watches advert.

It was during the shoot for that the duo initially got to spend some time together, according to People Magazine’s latest report.





The dating rumour was sparked recently when ' The Sun' reported that the duo have was seen cosying up for about a month and were recently "all over each other" at a showbiz event.





Pitt and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie have reached an agreement in their bitter, high-profile custody battle, just few weeks ago.



