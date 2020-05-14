EntertainmentCelebrity News
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest: 'I will make sure I fight for my legacy'

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to let his fans and followers know that he will always fight for his legacy and "one day" get people to respect him and what he brought to the music industry. 

In a random and confusing tweet by Mufasa on Thursday, he wrote: "One day!!! Maybe not 2day but one day, ya'll will finally admit that it's just not the same thing!!! 

"Ya'll will give me my respect!!! Not only for the music & the catalog being 2nd to none but also for what we have done to the music business!!! Put some respect on my name!!!," read the tweet. 

In response to the tweet, one of his followers asked the "Mama I Made It" hitmaker if it mattered how people viewed him. 

Nyovest replied that it didn't matter what people thought of him but rather how the industry tells his story.

"It doesn't matter what people think of me but what the industry tries to push and how they tell my story does. I won't let them distort it while I'm alive. I will make sure I fight for my legacy. Cassper Nyovest isn't just another dude who rapped. I changed the game forever!!!". 

While some fans supported his Twitter rant, others took it as an opportunity to let Nyovest know that he shouldn't be so ego-minded. 

Here's what the fans and haters said: 

Cassper Nyovest

