Cassper Nyovest: 'I will make sure I fight for my legacy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to let his fans and followers know that he will always fight for his legacy and "one day" get people to respect him and what he brought to the music industry. In a random and confusing tweet by Mufasa on Thursday, he wrote: "One day!!! Maybe not 2day but one day, ya'll will finally admit that it's just not the same thing!!! "Ya'll will give me my respect!!! Not only for the music & the catalog being 2nd to none but also for what we have done to the music business!!! Put some respect on my name!!!," read the tweet.

One day!!! Maybe not 2day but one day, ya'll will finally admit that it's just not the same thing!!! Ya'll will give me my respect!!! Not only for the music & the catalog being 2nd to none but also for what we have done to the music business!!! Put some respect on my name!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 14, 2020

In response to the tweet, one of his followers asked the "Mama I Made It" hitmaker if it mattered how people viewed him.

Nyovest replied that it didn't matter what people thought of him but rather how the industry tells his story.

"It doesn't matter what people think of me but what the industry tries to push and how they tell my story does. I won't let them distort it while I'm alive. I will make sure I fight for my legacy. Cassper Nyovest isn't just another dude who rapped. I changed the game forever!!!".

It doesn't matter what people think of me but what the industry tries to push and how they tell my story does. I won't let them distort it while I'm alive. I will make sure I fight for my legacy. Cassper Nyovest isn't just another dude who rapped. I changed the game forever!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 14, 2020

While some fans supported his Twitter rant, others took it as an opportunity to let Nyovest know that he shouldn't be so ego-minded.

Here's what the fans and haters said:

Yes with the deals and the business acumen, but other than that you are just another dude who raps your not top 5 in SA!!! — Katlego David Khaba (@DavidKhaba) May 14, 2020

Thank you grootman, was even listening to special somebody today and I was like damn Cass was humble enough to uplift the culture and move the game musically for hip hop. You the reason why I’m in this music business, YOU DESERVE A DOCUSERIES ACTUALLY🤞🏾 — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) May 14, 2020

I was telling someone the other day that i really don't think if people really understands who Cassper is. Because the disrespect i always see on the App, its a clear prove that people are clueless... Cassper is heavy both music wise and business!! He is on his own league. — Word'naire (@darealmolf) May 14, 2020

So cassper I guess by tweet this you give AKA a middle finger for what reebok did to him, you love to see other person down you, I guess this boost your ego even more. — T-BOSE. 🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) May 14, 2020