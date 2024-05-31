Celine Dion is ready to tell her life story through documentary

By Cebolethu Shinga Legendary singer and songwriter Celine Dion - renowned for her powerful voice - is set to take audiences on an emotional journey through her life in an upcoming documentary.

The award winning artist took to Instagram to share a trailer of her documentary which she is set to release on June 27. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) The documentary titled ‘I am Celine Dion,’ will explore the highs and lows of Dion's extraordinary career, her neurological disorder.

Dion was diagnosed with neurological disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, causing her to cancel her 2023 World Tour. In a touching Instagram post, Dion shared her heartache and longing for the stage and the thrilling experience of performing live for her fans worldwide. Despite the diagnosis, the beloved singer revealed her deep passion and connection to music. She also mentioned how much she misses being on stage, performing for massive crowds all around the world.