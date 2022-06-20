Ciara smashes Toss’s ‘Umlando’ dance challenge

MULTI-PLATINUM singer and dancer, Ciara has taken on the “Umlando” dance challenge and she nailed it. Amapiano artists 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss’s single “Umlando” sparked the viral dance challenge across social media early in January and ever since people all over the country and now world have taken to the dance move, adding their own unique style.

Story continues below Advertisement

In his caption he modestly wrote: “This dance comes from the dusty streets eTsakane, now it’s an international move. In my books, that’s HISTORY!!!🙏🏾 is”Pantsula singenile WHICH WAY!? #umlandochallenge.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOSS 🇿🇦 (@indabakabani) Ciara’s video received well over half a million likes while Toss’s received close to 25K. The challenge started when Toss shared a topless video of himself shaking his hips sideways, dancing to “Umlando”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The original video garnered over a million views on Twitter and both men and women were dancing their blues away on rooftops, moving cars and on top of furniture. In an interview with IOL at the time he said: “We grew up doing this dance, ekasi (my hood), we used to call it 2by2. After we recorded the song, u9umba shot the video of me dancing in different locations, and we dropped the video on social media, and the rest is Umlando.” Local celebrities like rapper Cassper Nyovest and media personality Lerato Kganyago took to Ciara’s comments to mark the South African register.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nyovest wrote: “Did Ciara just do the Umlando? Piano yetsa masepa Mann! Toss!” Kganyago wrote: “Umlando 🙆🏽‍♀️❤️😭” Toss received comments from the likes of musician Cooper Pabi, who said, “you’re who you think you are.”

Story continues below Advertisement