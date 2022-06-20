Ciara smashes Toss’s ‘Umlando’ dance challenge

MULTI-PLATINUM singer and dancer, Ciara has taken on the “Umlando” dance challenge and she nailed it.
Amapiano artists 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss’s single “Umlando” sparked the viral dance challenge across social media early in January and ever since people all over the country and now world have taken to the dance move, adding their own unique style.
The “Level Up” hitmaker who’s dance ability has been compared to Michael and Janet Jackson recently posted a video of her doing the sexy dance move, adding her personal touch.
In the caption she wrote: “Ready to JUMP into the Wknd like 😎.”
Toss also took to his Instagram to post a montage of people doubling up on the dance.
In his caption he modestly wrote: “This dance comes from the dusty streets eTsakane, now it’s an international move. In my books, that’s HISTORY!!!🙏🏾 is”Pantsula singenile WHICH WAY!? #umlandochallenge.”
Ciara’s video received well over half a million likes while Toss’s received close to 25K.
The challenge started when Toss shared a topless video of himself shaking his hips sideways, dancing to “Umlando”.
The original video garnered over a million views on Twitter and both men and women were dancing their blues away on rooftops, moving cars and on top of furniture.
In an interview with IOL at the time he said: “We grew up doing this dance, ekasi (my hood), we used to call it 2by2. After we recorded the song, u9umba shot the video of me dancing in different locations, and we dropped the video on social media, and the rest is Umlando.”
Local celebrities like rapper Cassper Nyovest and media personality Lerato Kganyago took to Ciara’s comments to mark the South African register.
Nyovest wrote: “Did Ciara just do the Umlando? Piano yetsa masepa Mann! Toss!”
Kganyago wrote: “Umlando 🙆🏽♀️❤️😭”
Toss received comments from the likes of musician Cooper Pabi, who said, “you’re who you think you are.”
And another fan wrote: “Been seeing the buzz abroad you’ve been doing this Toss. The ultimate trendsetter,” said mel_in_the_mix.