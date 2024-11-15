Denzel Washington baffled by royal protocol meeting King Charles

Denzel Washington was left baffled by royal protocol when meeting King Charles because he wasn't sure if he was supposed to shake his hand or not. The 69-year-old actor was one of the stars who lined up to meet the 76-year-old monarch at the 'Gladiator II' premiere in London on Wednesday night and now it has emerged Denzel was a bit confused about royal handshakes.

In video footage published after the event, Denzel can be seen meeting the king and saying: "I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it's my pleasure." He went on to talk to the head of the royal family about his character in the movie, saying: "I’m ... just awful ... I’m a lovely man you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap and doing my best." Charles then told him: "You've been in so many films, it's fantastic."

The king also met Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and director Sir Ridley Scott at the premiere, which was held in London's Leicester Square. He arrived at the event in his state Bentley limousine, and posed for photographers on the red carpet, while wearing a black tuxedo with a bowtie. Queen Camilla missed the screening after she was recently diagnosed with a "seasonal chest infection".