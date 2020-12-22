Diddy gives mom Bentley and $1 million cheque for her 80th birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Los Angeles - Diddy gave his mother a new car and a cheque for $1 million for her 80th birthday. The 51-year-old rap mogul hosted a party in honour of Janice Combs on Monday and stunned his mom with some generous gifts. A video shared to Twitter showed Janice's shocked reaction after she opened a blue box containing the cheque, and the clip then cut to a new Bentley pulling up at the party for its new owner. The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker also hailed his mom as the "best in the world" in a touching birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Janice, he wrote: "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!

"Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS.(sic)"

And on his Instagram Story, Diddy decribed his mother as his "hero".

He wrote: "Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay? Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that's—that's my hero right there. Ain't nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother.(sic)"

undefined

And Janice's wasn't the only birthday that Diddy was celebrating on Monday, as he also paid tribute to his twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James - whose mother is his late former partner Kim Porter - in honour of them turning 14.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday to Jessie and D'Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it.

"I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins.(sic)"