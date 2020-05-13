DJ Fresh salutes Oskido for launching his career

DJ Fresh paid a moving tribute to record label producer and the king of the decks Oskido for launching his career.

The “Fresh On 947” presenter took it back to the ’90s when Oskido helped launched his career.

DJ Fresh was responding to a tweet from his US comedian and TV show host Steve Harvey who during his game show “Family Feud,” delivered as a powerful message of encouragement.

He said: “Never wait on the right time, cause the right time ain't never coming. The devil's job is to rob you of your destiny. So there will always be an obstacle. So if you are waiting on the right time, you'll never make your move. Move on your idea now, don't wait. JUMP!”

The tweet took DJ Fresh down memory lane to when he met Oskido nearly three decades ago, he said: ”Wow!!! This Story reminds me of December 12 1992! Was still learning how to mix! Introduced myself to @OskidoIBelieve at a gig... he needed a quick loo break and asked me to play the next song!!! Was poop scared but wasn’t about to tell him that I am still learning…”