Ex-Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed, according to reports

Rapper Takeoff has been shot to death at a bowling alley in Houston after an altercation broke out, according to widely circulating rumours on social media. The Migos member, who has recently branched out to form the duo Unc and Phew alongside Quavo, was 28 years old.

Tweeps have been connecting the dots by comparing images of Takeoff with videos showing the lifeless body of a man dressed in what appears to be the same outfit. In the video, Quavo can be seen peering down at the body before he appears to walk off in disbelief. “From this video, the clothes that both Quavo & Take Off have on, it’s definitely them,” added @wowwhoawtf. “You can see Quavo bending over him & stand up in disbelief. This is so sad man! The fact that the last song Take Off posted on his instagram stories was “Stop Breathing” RIP #TakeOff 💔” From this video, the clothes that both Quavo & Take Off have on, it’s definitely them. You can see Quavo bending over him & stand up in disbelief. This is so sad man! The fact that the last song Take Off posted on his instagram stories was “Stop Breathing” RIP #TakeOff 💔 pic.twitter.com/xvlguiDfrK — SPADE (@WowWhoaWTF) November 1, 2022 TMZ has also shared the news in the last few minutes. “Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28, Shot in Houston,” they posted on Twitter.

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28, Shot in Houston https://t.co/OThEcutED0 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2022 Just yesterday, Quavo and Takeoff released the music video for their latest single, “Messy”. The single comes off their recent collaborative album, “Only Built For Infinity Links”, which was released a few weeks ago. Takeoff’s last post on his Instagram Stories came just a few hours ago, right before he was allegedly killed. On the post, Takeoff hauntingly tagged Playboi Carti’s single, “Stop Breathing”. Fans have been sharing tributes to the late rapper, who was often seen as the most unproblematic and low-key member of the Migos trio.

“From a public eye this man Takeoff did not go out anywhere looking for trouble,” said @jac3nt. “One of the three Migos who was truly about his business and stayed in his lane, no drama, and still was able to get caught up and hurt. Just sad.” From a public eye this man Takeoff did not go out anywhere looking for trouble. One of the three Migos who was truly about his business and stayed in his lane, no drama, and still was able to get caught up and hurt. Just sad. — JACENT (@JAC3NT) November 1, 2022 “Takeoff was far too unproblematic for him to die this way,” added @septimusajprime. “Bro just made music and kept to himself. RIP Takeoff 💔🕊️” Takeoff was far too unproblematic for him to die this way. Bro just made music and kept himself to himself. RIP Takeoff 💔🕊️ — SP 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) November 1, 2022 Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.