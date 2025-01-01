Freshlyground set to enchant audiences at Kirstenbosch with new vocalist Mbali Makhoba

South Africa’s acclaimed African pop and soul band, Freshlyground, is ready to illuminate the stage at the stunning Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music. Scheduled for Sunday, January 5, the live music concert will mark the band’s first performance at Kirstenbosch with their remarkable new vocalist, Mbali Makhoba, alongside the dazzling Congo Cowboys.

With a musical legacy spanning over two decades, Freshlyground has firmly established itself as a pillar of South Africa’s vibrant music scene. Known for their infectious Afro-pop sound and insightful lyrics, the band has continuously resonated with fans both locally and internationally. Now, with Makhoba gracing the forefront, they infuse their iconic style with a fresh vibrancy that is sure to captivate audiences. “Being part of the Freshlyground legacy has been an incredible journey. To perform at Kirstenbosch — a venue steeped in culture, nature, and community — is both humbling and exhilarating,” Makhoba expressed.

“This concert will celebrate all the elements that make South Africa so extraordinary: our music, landscapes, and people. I can’t wait to share the stage with the band and connect with our fans under the stars in this magical space.” Joining Freshlyground on this remarkable evening are the Congo Cowboys. Formed by Freshlyground members Simon Attwell, Julio Sigauque, and Congolese artist Chris Bakalanga, this dynamic trio is renowned for their ability to seamlessly blend the sounds of Americana with African rhythms. Their signature cocktail of Bluegrass, Kwassa Kwassa, and Soukous guitar promises to enthral audiences and offer a unique listening experience.

As anticipation builds for this concert, Sarah Struys, Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch, shared her excitement: “Freshlyground was an institution at Kirstenbosch for many years. “We hosted their first big public concert on 12 January 2003, and witnessed their rise to fame, performing year after year for sold-out crowds. Hosting their final concert on New Year’s Eve 2019 was an emotional farewell, and now, to have them back with new lead singer Mbali Makhoba is truly special.” Struys further expressed enthusiasm for the Congo Cowboys, stating: “They have wowed us lately with their delightful cultural blend and musical skill.”