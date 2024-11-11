From Grammy snub to MTV EMA sweep: Tyla wins big at the 2024 MTV EMAs

Tyla bounced back from a Grammy Awards snub by dominating the MTV EMAs, taking home three awards for Best R&B, Best African Act, and Best Afrobeats. The “Push 2 Start” hitmaker owned the night at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) which took place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

She wowed in a stunning Roberto Cavalli blue tiger-print slip dress for her red carpet appearance at the MTV EMAs. Her look was inspired by the late R&B star Aaliyah’s iconic yellow-and-black striped tiger-print dress, also designed by Roberto Cavalli, which Aaliyah wore at the 2000 MTV VMAs. When called on stage to accept her Best Afrobeats award, Tyla shared the moment with her sister, Sydney Seethal, as they accepted the honour together.

“For those who don’t know, this is my sister Sydney,” she introduced her sister to the audience, thanking her supporters and team for making the award possible. “Oh my gosh, guys, I can’t believe it. Literally, all the nominees are insane; they have taken Afrobeats so far, and I’m so honoured to be winning this award. I just want to thank my team, my family, and the ‘Tygers’ for voting for me. Thank you so much.” “Thank you, guys, so much. Thank you to God, obviously, and thank you to Afrobeats. It has opened so many doors for African music,” she added. Her sister also shared that she was proud of Tyla.

Tyla's acceptence speech for the Best Afrobeats Award at the 2024 #MTVEMAs. pic.twitter.com/x3QyOVAHHt — Tygers Access (@TygersAccess) November 10, 2024 In the Best Afrobeats category, Tyla won over a star-studded line-up that included Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems. In an interview at the MTV EMAs, an emotional Tyla expressed her gratitude upon winning the Best R&B award while holding her trophy and on the verge of tears.

“I’m just as shocked as you guys. Thank you so much to my ‘Tygers,’ my team, and the EMAs. “I know it’s hard to categorise my music since I mix so many genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence on me — especially Aaliyah; she’s one of my idols. The fact that I’m winning this in her dress is just incredible. Thank you, guys, so much,” she said. Let's hear it for Tyla! 🗣️ Congratulations @tyllaaaaaaa on winning Best R&B at the 2024 #MTVEMAs! pic.twitter.com/FqjLmnLi0y

— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 10, 2024 The 22-year-old songstress was nominated alongside other R&B giants, including SZA, Usher, Kehlani, Victoria Monét, and Tinashe. This major win comes after Tyla’s self-titled debut album “Tyla” received no nominations for next year’s Grammy Awards. Her album had been considered for Album of the Year, “Jump” was submitted for Song of the Year, and “Water” (the Marshmello Remix) was submitted for Best Remixed Recording.

The snub came as a surprise and sparked a debate, as many of her supporters expected the star to continue her winning streak after the success of her debut album, which led to her first Grammy win for Best African Music Performance. X user @MataSiwo commented, “Woke up to the devastating news that our beloved Tyla didn't get a single Grammy nomination. Okay.” Woke up to the devastating news that our beloved Tyla didn't get a single Grammy nomination. Okay.

— Daddy (@MataSiwo) November 9, 2024 @thirdking0208 also commented, “IMO, the only real snub of the Grammys this year was Tyla. It’s absolutely wild that she didn’t get a single nomination. Her music is more than good enough to at least have been nominated.” IMO, the only real snub of the Grammys this year was Tyla. It’s absolutely wild that she didn’t get a single nomination. Her music is more than good enough to at least have been given nominations. pic.twitter.com/7OLDFG9tpm — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) November 9, 2024 Rolling Stone also named Tyla as one of the biggest snubs of the 2025 Grammys, noting that Tyla’s “Water” was a distinct fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano, pop, and R&B.