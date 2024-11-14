Get ready for Tyla's new single 'Tears’, a fresh sound coming November 20

Fans can expect new music as Tyla is set to release a brand-new single in collaboration with Coke Studio on November 20. This exciting partnership follows her announcement as part of the Coke Studio 2024 line-up alongside R&B star Usher Raymond in September.

The "pretty girl from Joburg" took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She posted a snippet of the video on her Instagram story with the caption, “‘Tears’ coming November 20th! A song in partnership with @CocaCola”, confirming the November release date. The brand has also shared on its social media platforms that Tyla will be performing this highly-anticipated single when she returns to Johannesburg, South Africa, at a special Coke Studio live event. In an interview with Coke Studio, the 22-year-old singer shared how she breaks away from her original sound with “Tears”.

“I feel like in a lot of my songs, I’m dancing a lot. I really wanted a song where I could just sing, be more raw with people, and showcase my voice this time,” she said. It’s safe to say that fans can expect to experience Tyla differently as she bares her heart on “Tears”. In this new release, she showcases her enchanting vocals, revealing a more vulnerable side that is different from her previous work.

Breaking away from the amapiano and pop sound she’s best known for, Tyla embarks on an exciting new journey with this project. Through “Tears”, she wants to connect with listeners in a raw, captivating way as she partners with Coke Studio to bring this new sound to life. Coke Studio is a groundbreaking global music platform that unites the most exciting up-and-coming artists as well as breakthrough musicians from all over the world to create music collaborations that bridge cultural divides and transcend geographical borders to reach audiences worldwide.