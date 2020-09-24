Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are 'so in love' with their baby girl

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to reveal the couple's newborn daughter is ''healthy and beautiful'', and he feels ''proud'' to call her his child.

Zayn wrote: ''Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)''

Gigi admitted she is ''so in love'' with the little one.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)''

The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand.