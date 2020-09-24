EntertainmentCelebrity News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are 'so in love' with their baby girl

By Bang Showbiz Time of article published 1h ago

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to reveal the couple's newborn daughter is ''healthy and beautiful'', and he feels ''proud'' to call her his child.

Zayn wrote: ''Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)''

Gigi admitted she is ''so in love'' with the little one.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)''

The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand.

Several stars congratulated the couple on their new arrival, including Emily Ratajkowski.

She wrote: ''Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!! (sic)''

Hayley Bieber posted: ''Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys. (sic)''

Olivia Culpo shared: ''Ahhhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can't wait to meet this angel (sic)''

Gigi first confirmed her pregnancy in April, after ''family sources'' first revealed the news.

She said at the time: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''

