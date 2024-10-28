Grammy winner Tyla shares heartfelt message thanking fans for debut album success

Grammy award-winning songstress Tyla took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of gratitude. She posted a series of pictures from her time in Brazil, accompanied by a heartfelt caption thanking her fans for the success of her debut album “Tyla,” as well as God and her team for their support.

The amapiano singer-songwriter, who has been making waves in the music industry with her debut album “Tyla,” expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming support she's received from her loyal fan base. She also paid homage to the genres that have influenced her, and acknowledged the opportunities her success has brought. “‘TYLA,’ the album, has done more than I ever thought my first album would do. My love goes to all my fans going wild. Love to God and everyone who worked with me on the project and everything around it,” she shared.

“Love to Amapiano, R&B, Afrobeats, Pop, and all my other influences. My bestie @thegmni took these pictures of me in Brazillll 🙈 I cannot believe I’m blessed enough to be travelling, playing dress-up, and singingggg like what!!! Anyway, just a random thank you. I love y’all, I love this. Ty 🐾” Tyla's debut album, released in December 2023, has been a major success, earning critical acclaim and commercial recognition. She also won a Grammy award for Best African Music Performance. “Tyla” has captivated audiences with songs like “Water” and “Jump”, which went viral and gained global attention for their infectious amapiano and pop-infused beats, as well as her stellar performances.

A deluxe version of the album, “Tyla+,” was released on October 11, featuring three additional songs. The album is performing well on global music charts, including Apple Music and Spotify. Her fans and her sister Whitney Jasmin flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the “Water” hitmaker. User Briogum commented, “We love a grateful, humble Queen! What a beautiful project you blessed us with. You brought colour, vibrancy, and feel-good music back to the forefront and merged genres and cultures beautifully, so we thank you as well.”