Hollywood Boulevard evacuated as wildfires threaten LA’s iconic landmarks

A new wildfire has erupted in the Hollywood Hills, prompting the evacuation of Hollywood Boulevard and warnings for an additional 100,000 residents to prepare to leave their homes. Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo announced on Wednesday afternoon that mandatory evacuation orders had already been issued for 100,000 people, with a further 100,000 advised to prepare to evacuate, according to The New York Times.

Dubbed the Sunset Fire, the blaze has spread through one of Los Angeles’ most recognisable areas, forcing the evacuation of landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the Hollywood Bowl. Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames rapidly intensify, fuelled by the dense brush covering the area. Celebrity hotspots like Nobu Malibu, known for its high-profile clientele including the Kardashian family, Cameron Diaz, and Jamie Foxx, are also under threat.

Other iconic sites, such as the Malibu Pier and the Santa Monica Pier, are at risk and face potential devastation. The fire’s swift progression triggered an urgent evacuation order at 6pm local time on Wednesday. So far, a thousand structures have been destroyed, leaving thousands of residents displaced. The Pacific Palisades, home to celebrities such as Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins, and John Goodman, was among the first areas hit by the fire.