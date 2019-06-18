FACE OF THE GAME: Banyana in action Picture: File

South Africans from all walks of life, including celebrities rallied behind Banyana Banyana yesterday as they made their third appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.



Although the ladies didn't win, this hasn't stopped fellow South Africans from celebrating the women in our green and gold.









Take a look at some of the ways that the country shows their love for our female soccer team.





Adidas hosted an Adidas Media Cup Championship ahead of the Banyana Banyana match.





To motivate the playing of soccer and promoting activity. Their team included: Dj Cleo, Tv personality Candice Modiselle and fitness enthusiast Letshego Zulu.



