View this post on Instagram
Another great mobi comic supporting our girls at the @fifawomensworldcup. S/O to @clydebeech and the team. We outchea. @aphiwe_q04 you also feature lol. #Supastrikas #Nikefootball #Nike #nikewomen #fifaworldcup #fifawomensworldcup #fifawomensworldcup2019 #southafrica #banyanabanyana #mzansi #africancomics #soccercomics #footballcomics #soccer
A post shared by Dav Andrew (@dav.andrew1) on
View this post on Instagram
Last Night I Tried Something Different And Played Soccer For @adidasza #adidasMediaCup Tournament ⚽️ ⚽️. I Scored 3 Goals And My Team Lost In The Finals. It Was A Different & Great Experience 🤟🏽🔱. Shoutout To My Amazing adidas X TeamMates ⚽️ #DareToCreate
A post shared by Chris Kazadi (@therealkazadi) on
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of the Fifa Women's World cup, tonight I played a mixed 5-a-side tournament ⚽️. Respect to football players 😭, I though I was fit but tjo this sport isn't easy. All the best to @banyana_banyana tonight ✊🏾 . . . #DontBeAfraidToTrySomethingNew #MomRaisingThree #FitMom #BlackDontCrack #1980sBaby #adidasmediacup #daretocreate @adidasza #womansFootball #Nemeziz #CanYouSeeTheStomachInEffort 😂
A post shared by Khethiwe Mlangeni (@khethimlangeni) on