Will Smith says he was “out of line” and “wrong” to strike Chris Rock. The “King Richard” star wanted to “publicly apologise” to the 57-year-old comic after the 53-year-old actor jumped on stage to smack him across the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

Story continues below Advertisment

Will said on Instagram on Monday: “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” Will - who went on to win Best Actor minutes after he struck Chris - extended his sorrow to “the Academy, the producers, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) He said: “I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

Story continues below Advertisment

Will - who is currently under review by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - condemned “violence in all its forms” before calling his behaviour “inexcusable”. He said: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” Will concluded his statement by declaring himself “a work in progress.”

Story continues below Advertisment