2 Chainz 'rushed to hospital’ after Miami car crash

2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to hospital following a car crash in Miami. The 46-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps - was driving on the I-95 and about to exit the highway when his vehicle was hit by another car.

According to TMZ, it is believed that his car was hit from behind because "the damage to the car was on the front left driver's side and the damage is extensive". The site reports that 2 Chainz "suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries" but is in a "stable condition" in hospital. 2 Chainz took to Instagram to share a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance. A badly damaged car can be seen in the background of the clip.

The accident occurred not long after the rapper left a Miami strip club. He was in the city for Art Basel. Meanwhile, back in September, 2 Chainz revealed how he was embracing getting older, as he shared some information with fans about his domestic bliss with wife Kesha Ward.