Nicki Minaj had "one of her favourite years so far" in 2019. Picture: AP

Nicki Minaj had "one of her favourite years so far" in 2019. The 'Yikes' hitmaker admits she has a lot to be thankful for as she looked back on the past 12 months, which saw her marry Kenneth Petty.

Speaking in her Queen Radio show, she said: "This has been one of my favourite years so far, I realised I unlocked the lock. I realised that success starts inside you, it doesn't start with success. Success doesn't start with success, meaning I don't have to be the number one female rapper. I have to know I can be the number one female rapper."

And the 37-year-old star has learned how to "channel all of her power" and has even dropped an impressive amount of weight after doing that.

She added: "I've channelled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life. For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn't think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it. I'm still 20 pounds away from my goal weight."