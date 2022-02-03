4 men arrested and charged in connection with death of Michael K. Williams

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Michael K. Williams. The actor - who was known for playing the role of Omar Little on the HBO drama series 'The Wire' - died from a drugs overdose in September 2021 at the age of 54 and four men accused of being part of a drug-trafficking crew in Brooklyn have been charged with narcotics conspiracy involving the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin.

US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement: "Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams. " The attorney went on to label the incident as a "public health crisis" which "feeds addiction" and ultimately ends up in "tragedy."