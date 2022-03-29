5 of the funniest Will Smith vs Chris Rock Twitter memes and trolls

While the whole world has been in a tizzy following the now infamous incident at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards, many tweeps have been showcasing their own humour and posting some hilarious content online. If you've been living under a rock, no pun intended, and missed out on what happened, here's a brief breakdown.

In the early hours of Monday morning SAST, while making some remarks during his presentation of an award, Chris Rock joked that he looked forward to seeing Jada Pinkett-Smith on “G.I Jane 2”, an apparent reference to her loss of hair due to alopecia. Will Smith didn't take kindly to this joke and went on stage to slap Rock across the face in front of a stunned global audience. Smith went on to win the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard shortly after. During his speech he apologised to The Academy and expressed how he feels the need to protect his family in this moment.

He then apologised to Rock through an Instagram post earlier today, stating, "I was out of line and I was wrong". Social media users have not relented in sharing their memes over the past 24 hours. Here are some of our favourites:

@heyricosauvaledos took a clip from one of Kevin Hart's stand-up comedy sets to make light of the incident: "Chris Rock backstage https://t.co/kSYjNL3VHr" Chris Rock backstage pic.twitter.com/kSYjNL3VHr — Mr.StealYoTaco🌮 (@HeyRicoSuaveDos) March 28, 2022 "Will Smith after he saw that Jada didn’t laugh at the G.I Jane Joke," one fan added along with a Kanye West GIF. Will Smith after he saw that Jada didn’t laugh at the G.I Jane Joke. #WillSmith #Oscars #WillAndChris pic.twitter.com/19e9sOc9fc — محويش 🦅 (@halalfeline) March 29, 2022 Comedian Munya Chawawa recorded a hilarious remix of Will Smith's "Men In Black" soundtrack: "Will Smith vs. Chris Rock 😤 🏆This is the best I could do for you on an iPhone with one bar of WIFI abroad 😂 Last day of hols well spent 🙃 #willsmith #lupita #liampayne"

Will Smith vs. Chris Rock 😤 🏆



This is the best I could do for you on an iPhone with one bar of WIFI abroad 😂 Last day of hols well spent 🙃 #willsmith #lupita #liampayne pic.twitter.com/EhZOe3Zo5a — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) March 28, 2022 One user went so far as to create a WWE video with a clever rap recording attached to it. "Someone made a Will Smith vs. Chris Rock fight on WWE 2K22 😭😭" Someone made a Will Smith vs. Chris Rock fight on WWE 2K22 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qjmvfEEtKJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 29, 2022 Similar to the Kanye West meme, one user poked fun at how Smith's reaction changed after he saw his wife's response. "Will Smith laughing at Chris Rock's joke then realizing Jada ain't happy. #Oscars" Will Smith laughing at Chris Rock's joke then realizing Jada ain't happy.#Oscarspic.twitter.com/S5OjCEnpk7 — Rakesh Dash (@rakeshdash_) March 29, 2022