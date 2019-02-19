Karl Lagerfeld, Picture: Reuters

Karl Lagerfeld, iconic fashion designer and creative director of luxury brand Chanel, passed away on Tuesday morning after battling ill health for several weeks. He was 85 years old.

France's Closer magazine reports that he was admitted to hospital in Paris, France on Monday evening and passed away this morning. The cause of death is not yet known.

Here are 5 things you may not have known about Karl Lagerfeld: