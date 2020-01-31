50 Cent has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as his close pal Eminem gave a touching speech at his ceremony.
The "Candy Shop" hitmaker was honoured with his very own star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
And to celebrate the special occasion, his close pal Eminem gave a moving speech in which he dubbed the 44-year-old rapper one of the "best friends [he's] ever known".
Eminem said: "Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50. The charisma and the personality - everything matched the intensity of his music."
The 47-year-old rapper helped discover 50 Cent over 20 years ago with Dr. Dre - who was also at the ceremony - and has said he's "glad" he "trusted his instincts" when it came to the star's talent.