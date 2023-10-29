50 Cent reignites feud with Madonna by declaring he wants name of plastic surgeon who ‘did’ her bum

50 Cent has declared he wants the name of the plastic surgeon he thinks “did” Madonna’s bum. The 48-year-old rapper – who has a years-long feud with the Queen of Pop, 65 – hit out at her just after she kickstarted her delayed ‘Celebration’ world tour, which was put on hold after she was hospitalised in the summer after suffering a “serious bacterial infection”.

50 – born Curtis James Jackson III – said on Instagram alongside a photo of Madge standing next to a cartoon ant: “Who the f*** did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed I want the f****** doctors name right now. I mean damn it man! LOL.” 50 also included a video of the ‘Material Girl’ singer performing at the 02 Arena in London earlier this month that zoomed in to show her behind. Madonna’s fans immediately blasted the rapper, with one saying: “It’s very sad when a man attacks a woman and criticizes her body. Shame on you.”

50 has a long history of making digs at Madonna, and in 2021 he attacked her over a series of racy photos she posted to Instagram, including one showcasing her backside protruding from underneath a bed. He said on Instagram: “Yo this is the funniest s*** LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up.” Madonna hit back on her Instagram by posting a photo of her and the rapper smiling and leaning into each other, which she captioned: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend.

“Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.” 50 later issued an apology for his remark, but Madonna dismissed it, saying: “Your apology is fake, it’s bulls*** and it’s not valid. “Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologising for.

“What you should be apologising for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behaviour and remarks.”